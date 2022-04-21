Over 45? Here’s how often you should be screened for these health conditions

Upon quick thought, it’s easy to justify rarely washing your bathroom hand towels. After all, they tend to be far from food or dirt, and they're generally used to dry clean things, like a just-washed face or hand. Perhaps you're one to rationalize that “it’s just my germs, anyway,” if your hand towel isn't being shared. But, if you dig deeper, you’ll find that regardless of how many people use it and for which body parts, hand towels can most definitely be a breeding grounds for bacteria—and you should know some details about this when considering how often to wash hand towels.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO