Body found in shallow grave in east Tulsa

Tulsa police are working to identify a body found in a shallow grave near Admiral and 129th East Avenue.

Police say leads from a missing person's investigation led them to the area.

While police are not saying which missing person's case they were working on, the most recent high-profile case involves a young woman whose boyfriend has been arrested for murder.

Homicide investigators spent the day excavating the grave behind the wooded area.

The homicide unit and task force officer found the remains yesterday evening while they say they were following leads involving a missing person's case, but they are not ready to say it's the person they are looking for.

“It may have to do with a missing person, but again, this may or may not have anything to do with that,” Lt. Brandon Watkins with TPD Homicide Unit said.

After finding the remains police called for the medical examiner to help them confirm it was human remains.

“It’s not, you know, a normal six-foot grave, it’s obviously something very shallow where there was enough there that made us call an anthropologist,” Watkins said.

Police spent the day excavating the area, taping off about two football fields of wooded land to collect evidence and conduct their investigation.

“We’re going to have to talk to the family about this, I don’t want to give the family a false hope or make them expect something, we need to wait before speculating who it might be,” Watkins said.

The most recent high-profile missing persons case is the search for Tyra Whitaker.

Police began looking for her in January after her family reported her missing.

Police say her boyfriend, Terryl Brooks, picked her up from her job near Edison and Gilcrease Museum Rd.

Her family says they haven’t seen or heard from her since.

A few weeks ago, Brooks was arrested in connection to the murders of two other women.

That’s when police ask for the public’s help finding Whitaker.

But right now, they said it's too early in the investigation to speculate on who it might be in the shallow grave.

“Right now, I don’t want to cause anybody who is already suffering, anymore undo suffering,” Watkins said.

Police said if you saw anything in the area or have any information, call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Tulsa police say they discovered a body in a shallow grave north of Admiral and 129th early Thursday morning.

Homicide detectives came out to the area Wednesday afternoon to follow leads on a missing persons case and found evidence of a shallow grave with human remains.

Officers stayed out overnight to guard the area until crews could come to excavate it the next morning.

Detectives say they don't want to make any presumptions about the identity of the body so not to give any false hope to the families looking for loved ones.

Police, medical examiner personnel and anthropologists are among those working on the crime scene.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

