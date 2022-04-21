ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Table Talk: Healthy People and Pets

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShelly discusses how in shape people think their...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Freethink

Your pet dog could help people live longer, healthier lives

32,000 pet dogs have joined the Dog Aging Project — a massive study that hopes to help both dogs and people live longer, healthier lives. Why it matters: If good health had a nemesis, it would be aging — as we get older, our risk of developing cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and many other diseases increases.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lilly

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Lilly from Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo. She’s just about the perfect girl. She’s energetic, loyal, and very smart. She’s a big lover and will always accept affection. She would love to be your adventure buddy and go with you on hikes, walks, or to the beach.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy