Juvenile male shot in area of Madison St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile male was seriously hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Portsmouth.

Police said it happened outside of the Save & Save Supermarket on Madison Street and the call came in around 8:34 a.m.

The age of the victim hasn’t been shared but police said he’s a “juvenile male.”

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Thursday’s shooting marks the fourth incident of gun violence on the block in five months after a homicide on Nov. 12, a fatal shooting on Dec. 10 and a man injured from debris following a shooting on Dec. 27.

Marcus Scott has lived at Starboard Townhomes for almost two years and heard the gunfire Thursday morning.

“It was coming from over that side there. I was like thank you Jesus it’s not this side,” Scott said.

Scott said last winter, he had bullets fly through his windows, staircase and bedroom wall. Scott’s landlord quickly patched up the damage except for one spot on his front window.

“I was thinking about moving a couple times but my housing manager said just hang in there,” Scott explained.

Scott says he’s filed two police reports and prays the violence stops, reflecting on Thursday’s most recent shooting.

“It’s sad to know that the young man is in critical condition,” Scott stated.

10 On Your Side also learned there was a Portsmouth school bus picking up Simonsdale Elementary students Thursday morning. The bus drivers heard the gunshots nearby and reported them to police. No bullets hit the bus.

No suspect information is available at this time but police are still investigating.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

