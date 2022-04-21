ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Juvenile male shot in area of Madison St. in Portsmouth

By Michelle Wolf, Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LVuY6_0fFrdW0100

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile male was seriously hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Portsmouth.

Police said it happened outside of the Save & Save Supermarket on Madison Street and the call came in around 8:34 a.m.

The age of the victim hasn’t been shared but police said he’s a “juvenile male.”

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Thursday’s shooting marks the fourth incident of gun violence on the block in five months after a homicide on Nov. 12, a fatal shooting on Dec. 10 and a man injured from debris following a shooting on Dec. 27.

Marcus Scott has lived at Starboard Townhomes for almost two years and heard the gunfire Thursday morning.

“It was coming from over that side there. I was like thank you Jesus it’s not this side,” Scott said.

Scott said last winter, he had bullets fly through his windows, staircase and bedroom wall. Scott’s landlord quickly patched up the damage except for one spot on his front window.

“I was thinking about moving a couple times but my housing manager said just hang in there,” Scott explained.

Scott says he’s filed two police reports and prays the violence stops, reflecting on Thursday’s most recent shooting.

“It’s sad to know that the young man is in critical condition,” Scott stated.

10 On Your Side also learned there was a Portsmouth school bus picking up Simonsdale Elementary students Thursday morning. The bus drivers heard the gunshots nearby and reported them to police. No bullets hit the bus.

No suspect information is available at this time but police are still investigating.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime#Police#Starboard Townhomes#Simonsdale Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Woman left disabled after being bit by copperhead at Virginia restaurant

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published in January 2022 covering a different story. It was the snakebite story shared around the globe. At least that’s how it felt to Rachel Myrick, who was bitten by a poisonous snake more than 4.5 years ago in the foyer of a Spotsylvania County restaurant. The “crazy story,” as she called it, was broadcast by media and digital outlets across the world.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy