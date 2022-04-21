ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is one of five honorees of 2022 JFK Profile in Courage Award

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
BOSTON — Recognizing the grave threats to democracy around the world, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, announced Thursday morning that five individuals will be honored with the JFK Profile in Courage Award for 2022. One of those five honorees is Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“There is no more important issue facing our country – and the world – today than the fight for democracy. The war in Ukraine has shown the world that we can’t take freedom for granted, and the courage of our elected officials in the US reminds us that as citizens we each have a responsibility to protect our democracy and exercise our fundamental right to vote,” said Caroline Kennedy, honorary president of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.

Joining Zelenskyy as an honoree is U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, and Fulton County, Georgia Election Department Employee Wandrea “Shaye” Moss. Each person was chosen for the courage they’ve shown in protecting democracy in the United States and abroad.

Honoree, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zalenskyy: In February 2022, Russia mounted a massive, unprovoked military assault on Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marshaled the “spirit, patriotism, and untiring sacrifice” of the Ukrainian people which is a struggle he and his country continues with today. His principled leadership has strengthened the resolve of Ukrainians and people around the globe to protect and defend the fragile human right of self-determination.

Honoree, Wyoming (R) Congresswoman, Liz Cheney: Prior to the election in 2020, Representative Cheney was one of the most conservative members of the Republican Conference. However, when Donald Trump rejected the lawful outcome of the election, she broke with most of her party and stood her ground with honor and conviction, making a stance against the violence of the January 6th riot and voted to impeach President Trump. She now serves as the Vice Chair of the Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection and remains a consistent and courageous voice in defense of democracy.

Honoree, Michigan (D) Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson: In December 2020, shortly after the presidential election, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was at home with her young son when armed protestors massed in front of her house demanding that Michigan’s presidential election result be reversed. But, Benson, did not waver, and defended the will of Michigan voters and assured them that she would protect and defend the integrity of Michigan’s vote in accordance with state law. Benson continues to speak out about the risks to free and fair elections in Michigan and nationwide.

Honoree, Arizona (R) House Speaker, “Rusty” Bowers: Following the 2020 presidential election, Rusty Bowers, a pro-Trump Republican, resisted intense pressure from Trump and Rudy Giuliani and refused to go along with an illegal scheme to replace Arizona’s legal slate of electors with a false slate of electors who would elect Trump. Bowers endured persistent harassment and intimidation tactics from Trump supporters. In January 2022, Bowers again acted to protect the integrity of Arizona elections by stopping a Republican-sponsored bill that would have allowed the legislature to overturn the results of an election.

Honoree, Georgia Elections Department employee, “Shaye” Moss: In December 2020, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, a full-time employee in the Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections since 2017, became the target of a vicious smear campaign by then-President Trump and his allies who were seeking to overturn the 2020 election. Moss received so many death threats and racist taunts that she was forced to change her appearance and go into hiding. She carried out her duties remotely as much as possible. Despite the onslaught of random, undeserved, and malicious attacks, Moss continues to serve in the Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections doing the hard and unseen work to run our democracy.

The John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award was created in 1989 to honor President Kennedy’s commitment and contribution to public service, and to celebrate his May 29th birthday. This annual award is presented to public servants who have made and continue to make courageous decisions of conscience without regard for the persona or professional consequences.

Government
