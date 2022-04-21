DEEP actively hiring lifeguards for the summer season

(WTNH) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is actively seeking lifeguards for the 2022 summer season.

Positions are available at several inland and shoreline swimming areas, including:

Black Rock State Park, Watertown

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison

Indian Well State Park, Shelton

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme

Sherwood Island State Park, Westport

Silver Sands State Park, Milford

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

According to DEEP, the starting salary for lifeguards has increased to $16 per hour. DEEP also provides all training required to work as a lifeguard and training time is paid.

“All of the training we provide at no cost to the individual and we went ahead to the next step and we’re paying people for their time to take the training,” said Sarah Battistini, Water Safety Coordinator for the State Parks Division.

The basic duties the lifeguards are required to do include: monitoring activities in swimming areas, preventing accidents and providing basic assistance to swimmers at state park beaches, cautioning swimmers regarding unsafe areas, maintaining order in swimming areas, rescuing swimmers in danger of drowning and administering first aid and/or CPR as required, participating in physical and rescue skill training, performing general maintenance tasks and other related duties.

“Even on top of that, we raised our base salary pay, so we’re going to be starting guards at $16 an hour, and more if they come in with previous experience,” Battistini said.

The hours for the job are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., five days a week, for a total of 40 hours. Most weekends and the July 4 holiday are mandatory.

“Lifeguarding is an incredibly important service provided to visitors at several of our state-designated swimming areas,” DEEP Deputy Commissioner of Environmental Conservation Mason Trumble said. “It’s a very rewarding position that teaches many valuable life skills such as leadership and responsibility, communication, and being part of a team, all skills that are valuable for future employment opportunities. Plus, your ‘office’ would be some of the most beautiful locations in the state. We want to fill as many of these positions as we can so that we can have more swimming areas guarded. We hope you consider applying to join our fun, hard-working team!”

You must be 16 years old to be a lifeguard and 18 years old to be a lifeguard supervisor.

The deadline to apply is June 17. If you want to apply to become a lifeguard, click here .

Also on Thursday, DEEP got accepted to the United States Lifesaving Association, making them the first lifeguarding agency in the state to receive this national recognition.

