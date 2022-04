The city of Hornell has announced a dog limit. In response to what city officials say is an increasing number of complaints about large numbers of dogs living in poor conditions, residents will only be allowed to keep four dogs over the age of four months per household, beginning May 18. Households with more than four dogs now will be exempt, as long as all the dogs are licensed. Proof of vaccination is required at the time of licensing. Licenses are available at the City Clerk’s office during regular business hours.

