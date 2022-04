Friday is the last day to register for the Lee County Teacher Recruitment Fair, and there are right now 100 vacancies throughout the School District of Lee County. The shortage areas include elementary schools, special education and nearly every individual subject. The event will be held on Saturday, April 30. Suzette Rivera, the assistant director of recruitment for LCSD, says this fair is unique because potential candidates will be interviewed by principals and assistant principals.

