Watch live: Biden announces massive new aid package for Ukraine

By Christina Wilkie, @christinawilkie
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article[The stream is slated to start at 9:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. President Joe Biden will announce a new military aid...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 223

Karen Tria
3d ago

Why is Biden trying to protect Ukraine’s borders when ours are wide open? How many illegals die trying to cross the border? How many Americans die by the hands of illegals? I thought a president of the USA takes an oath to protect his own people first!!!!

Iggnatio
3d ago

Wont make a difference...money down the drain never to be seen again! Lets take the $30k a month were spending on Hunters Hideout compete with Secret Service protection and send it as well! ZERO reason why that loser needs a $30k a month place to live.

Robert Barnes
3d ago

More money down the drain. Weaken our economy and increase inflation until we are so weak that the starving masses will sell themselves for food.

The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
Joe Biden
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
News Break
Russia
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
