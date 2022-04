MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – There’s a saying that once is chance, twice is a coincidence, and three times is a pattern. Wisconsin’s sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases Wednesday was not chance. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported over 1,300 new cases (1,310) a day after receiving 1,585 positive tests. This is the first time since the week of February 13 that the state had two consecutive days with more than 1,000 confirmed cases. Two counties in WBAY’s wider viewing area did not report new cases. Six reported new cases in double digits and the other 12 had single-digit increases.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO