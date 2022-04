DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers toasted Miguel Cabrera and his 3,000th hit on Saturday night and then opened up the floor for a speech. Cabrera told his teammates what he had told the media earlier: He was legitimately nervous because he wanted to get No. 3,000 in front of the home crowd in Detroit. The size and intensity of the crowd impressed him and he didn’t want fans to go home disappointed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO