ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Teen Bicyclist Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in SUV

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Around 9:38 p.m. Wednesday Apr. 20, a black SUV struck a teenage boy riding a bicycle on Baker Street just north of East California Avenue in the city of Bakersfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWDcT_0fFrZKih00
Jason M / KNN

The black SUV made a U-turn and fled the scene north on Baker Street. Bakersfield Fire Department and paramedics responded to the location where the patient was treated and then transported with moderate to major injuries to an area hospital by ambulance.

No further details are available.

Comments / 5

Guest
3d ago

I didn’t believe it at first, 2 years ago when I read Bakersfield was the highest ranked city per capita in the nation for pedestrians or persons on bicycles killed but vehicles, whether they are hit and run or not. But it is most definitely true. At least 2-3 times a week people are hit by cars in Bakersfield.

Reply(1)
2
Related
KGET

Crash kills 2, injures 1 on Hwy 99 south of McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning along Highway 99 south of McFarland. The crash was reported just after 2:30 a.m. in northbound lanes of Highway 99 just north of Highway 46. A vehicle collided into the back of a semi truck, according to CHP’s […]
MCFARLAND, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP searching for deadly hit-and-run driver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was found dead in the road Friday morning in east Bakersfield said the California Highway Patrol. At around 10:25 a.m., CHP officers responded to Highway 178 east of Beale Avenue for a possible body in the center divider. When CHP officers arrived they...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L'Observateur

West Monroe Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

Ouachita Parish- On Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 8:18 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a hit-and-run crash which occurred on Louisiana Highway 616 west of Louisiana Highway 143. This crash claimed the life of 55-year-old Charles Lowery of West Monroe. The preliminary investigation revealed that a...
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Kern County, CA
Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KTLA

Women arrested for damaging other driver’s car during altercation in Bell

Three women who damaged the car of another driver and then fled the scene last week have been arrested. The three women were wanted in connection to an incident that happened Thursday morning in Bell. According to the Bell Police Department, the women stopped another driver’s vehicle on the 4600 block of Florence Avenue and […]
BELL, CA
KGET

2017 Tulare County homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder has been arrested in Mexico. Rafael Gama, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico with help from Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Marshals Office. Gama was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva, who was shot to […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Long-awaited ‘Bakersfield 3’ trial starts Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It began as a missing persons case. Micah Holsonbake was last seen in Bakersfield near the end of March 2018. Then he disappeared. No phone calls or text messages. No sightings around town, or anywhere. His family said he had never gone missing before. They were concerned, wondering what would make […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Cyclist#Bike#U Turn#Traffic Accident
KGET

Man convicted of murder in Oildale Fastrip shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of a murder charge in the shooting death of a man outside a Fastrip in Oildale. The jury on Tuesday acquitted John Gil Sanchez of first-degree murder and instead found him guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KGET

Man arrested for Sunday morning shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting.  KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KGET

1 arrested after threatening to kill neighbor, officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday night, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a caller threatening to kill his neighbor and any responding officers. Officials said the caller, Joshua Bloomfield, could be heard firing a gun during the call. Officers got to the 600 block of Jefferson Street around 8:55 p.m. and said they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

One child drowns in Lake Hughes, another hospitalized

A young boy died Monday night after he drowned in a pond in Lake Hughes. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two victims, a young boy and a young girl, were taken to the hospital after being found by authorities in the 43100 block of Lake Hughes Road.The boy died at the hospital while the young girl remains at the hospital in an unknown condition. LASD said the children were three and four years old. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
LAKE HUGHES, CA
CBS LA

Woman found shot to death, man wounded in parking lot of South LA Jack In The Box restaurant

A woman was killed and a man wounded after they were found shot several times in a fast food parking lot in South Los Angeles.The shooting scene was found Monday at about 3:20 p.m. at a Jack In The Box parking lot in the area of Florence and Western Avenues. Both had been found with multiple gun shot wounds, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LAPD.She has not been identified.The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition. They had been in a white Mercedes sedan in the parking lot, and it's unclear what their relationship was.Suspect information and a possible motive have not been released.Anyone with information about the shooting can call the LAPD at (877) 527-3247.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets life without parole for 2019 gang murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield gang member was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2019 shooting that killed one man and injured another. Israel Chuca, 22, was found guilty in February of murder and attempted murder. He was on probation at the time of the shooting that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searches for ongoing catalytic converter theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for suspects in ongoing catalytic converter thefts and vehicle burglaries happening in Downtown Bakersfield. There are two suspects. One is described as a Hispanic man, age 20 to 30, 5’10’ to 6’0″, with a heavy build and mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
562
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy