Teen Bicyclist Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in SUV

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Around 9:38 p.m. Wednesday Apr. 20, a black SUV struck a teenage boy riding a bicycle on Baker Street just north of East California Avenue in the city of Bakersfield.

Jason M / KNN

The black SUV made a U-turn and fled the scene north on Baker Street. Bakersfield Fire Department and paramedics responded to the location where the patient was treated and then transported with moderate to major injuries to an area hospital by ambulance.

No further details are available.