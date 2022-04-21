ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex-Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen claims Erik ten Hag 'needs support and time' if he is to succeed... as Sir Alex Ferguson's former assistant insists he must bring in players 'with the right personality'

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has warned Erik ten Hag that he will need the full support of the Old Trafford hierarchy if he is to have any hope of succeeding at the club.

United officially confirmed the Dutchman as their new boss on Thursday, with the 52-year-old taking over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

Ten Hag will have plenty on his plate when he arrives at Old Trafford in the summer and will be tasked with ending a five-year trophy drought at United after another hugely disappointing campaign.

Meulensteen, who was a part of Sir Alex Ferguson's backroom staff between 2007 and 2013, insists that if he is to replicate even a small part of the success the legendary Scot managed at the club, he will need backing from United's higher-ups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ki1xY_0fFrZ8DE00
Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen (right) insists Erik ten Hag (left) 'needs support and time' if he is to succeed at Old Trafford as manager
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IukLt_0fFrZ8DE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiwcL_0fFrZ8DE00
Meulensteen insists Ten Hag must bring in the right players 'with the right personality'

The 58-year-old also claims his compatriot Ten Hag will need to make wise decisions when it comes to building his squad and the staff around him.

Asked how Ten Hag can achieve success at United, Meulensteen told Sky Sports: 'Depends on the support, not from the playing point or philosophy. Yes, he might have to tweak some things here and there because, like I said, the Premier League is different to the Eredivisie.

'But he needs support, he needs time and he needs to bring the right players in. Players with the right personality, the right characters.

'He needs winners and that is going to be the big thing. If he brings the right players in, he's got the right philosophy and he gets the time, then yes.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J71EB_0fFrZ8DE00
Meulensteen was a part of Sir Alex Ferguson's (right) backroom staff between 2007 and 2013

Meulensteen added: 'In terms of the philosophy, the way he wants to play, the work that he's done at Ajax, I can see it being an appointment that could work for Manchester United.

'I would imagine that Erik himself, the way that I know him, would have done a lot of work, due diligence sort of stuff to see where Man United is, and it's no secret that he exactly knows what Manchester United is at the moment and he also knows what sort of work he's got ahead of him.

'It's a massive job, it would have been a massive job for everybody, and it will be a massive job for Erik as well. Nowadays it's always a risk for anybody, whether you bring in an experienced coach or a young coach.'

One of the main jobs already facing Ten Hag will be to trim and rebuild an aging squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujKxI_0fFrZ8DE00
United confirmed Ten Hag's appointment in a statement issued on Thursday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLNqR_0fFrZ8DE00
United released this picture of Ten Hag with a United shirt shortly after the announcement

Ten Hag will need to make immediate decisions on which players to keep and which to sell, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani all out of contract this summer.

A big decision will have to be made on whether to retain Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract runs until 2023, with the option of another year.

The Dutchman's appointment has been expected for some time since Sportsmail revealed a month ago that he had been interviewed for the job having moved ahead of Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Ten Hag said: 'It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

'I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnV5j_0fFrZ8DE00
Ten Hag will need to be backed if he is to get the team back winning titles, says Meulensteen

'It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.'

Football director John Murtough said: 'During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

'In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.

'We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer.'

