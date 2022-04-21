15 for 15: Foundations Community Partnership Commemorates Anniversary with Grants

Among the recipients of FCP grants was a nonprofit that works to introduce Bucks County youths to the discipline and precision of golf. Image via Jimmy McDonald at Creative Commons.

Foundations Community Partnership (FCP) celebrated its 15th anniversary with an Apr. 12 “Partnership in Youth Services” luncheon in Doylestown. The event celebrated the organization’s decade-and-a-half of success in promoting behavioral health among children, inspiring youth, and creating partnerships to enhance the local quality of life.

At the event, the FCP funded 15 local organizations with $3,000 each in grant money, furthering their abilities to make a difference for local children and families.

The 2022 recipients were:

A Moment of Magic, Wilkes Barre, which sends college and university student volunteers to visit children in local hospitals and social service institutions. Autism Cares Foundation, Southampton, for its Fall Fun Day Hellerick’s Family Farm. Bristol Riverside Theatre , for its summer camp that connects at-risk youths with professional theatre artists. The Bucks County Community College Foundation, Newtown, to fund its children’s English-language learning camp. Cancer Support Community Greater Phila., Warminster, for support of teens directly or indirectly affected by cancer. Christ’s Home, Warminster, for the Girls’ Transitional Living Program. Destined for a Dream, Bristol, which provides free college/career-prep training to high schoolers. First Tee, Phila., where the grant will bolster efforts to build healthy habits in schools through golf. Immigrant Rights Action, Doylestown, to increase access to quality immigration legal services for youths. The Lenape Valley Foundation, Doylestown, to fund an autism data-collection effort. Maternity Care Coalition, Phila., which promotes healthy practices related to teenage parenting and pregnancy. Minding Your Mind, Ardmore, for its provision of free mental health education programs in Bucks County schools. Sensory Friendly Cities Inc., Perkasie, which champions events and spaces for children with sensory differences and trauma histories. The Next Step Programs, Jamison, a skill-building organization for young adults with disabilities. YMCA of Bucks County , Morrisville, for its ongoing efforts to address community food insecurity issues.

Two academic scholarships were also awarded: one to a graduate of Council Rock High School – North and one to an alumnae from New Hope–Solebury High School.