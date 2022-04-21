ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

City of Austin starting new initiatives to remove food access barriers

By Kelly Saberi
fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is starting new initiatives to remove food access barriers. It comes as new research reveals the majority of food deserts in Austin can be found in one part of town. The goal is to...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Best Places to Live in Austin, TX

When searching for the best places to live in Austin, Texas, many factors come into play, such as proximity to your workplace, affordable housing, and quality health care. The many startups in Austin bring innovation, leading to further development and expansion of the metropolis. Housing options continue to increase, with the population projected to reach 4 million people by 2040. Thinking of living in one of Austin’s many neighborhoods? Here are the best places to live in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Pflugerville council gives initial OK to adopt new comprehensive plan

The Pflugerville City Council on April 12 gave initial approval for the city's new comprehensive plan, Aspire Pflugerville 2040. The plan sets policies and directions for the use, development and protection of land and sets goals for the social, economic and natural environment of the city. The next step is final approval on April 26 during the council's regular meeting.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Iconic Austin burger joint could be forced to move due to Project Connect

AUSTIN, Texas — A 96-year-old Austin burger joint could shut down or be forced to move due to Austin's Project Connect. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin-American Statesman, the current design for the massive transit project has the Orange Line of the new light rail system running straight through the land Dirty Martin's sits on. That's on Guadalupe Street near the University of Texas campus.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

At $350,000 This Is The Most Overpriced Home in the State of Texas

I'm honestly not sure what to think of this property for sale in San Antonio, Texas. I'm wondering if the real estate agent made a mistake in the listing or if someone is really trying to get $350,000 for a house that was completely destroyed in a fire. There are photos below that show a little bit more of the house that was on fire but this has to be the most overpriced home in the state of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Food Security#Healthy Food#Food Drink#Austin Public Transit#The Civics Lab#St Edwards University
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CultureMap Austin

Affordable luxury bus rolls out new Texas routes with $15 fares

A luxury bus service is adding a new Texas stop to its map. On April 28, RedCoach will launch service in San Antonio, marking the eighth Texas city served by the company. The new stop will provide luxury transportation between San Antonio and Austin, as well as nonstop service from San Antonio to Dallas, Houston, Richardson, and Waco. Fares are priced as low as $15 each way, and the San Antonio stop is at 165 Bowie St., near the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Austin's last remaining slave quarters is authentically reopening to the public

Austin’s only remaining intact slave dwelling is finally getting the TLC it deserves as it begins a $500,000, 12-month restoration that will take it back to the antebellum period this month.Located at the Neill-Cochran House Museum, 2310 San Gabriel St., the Slave Quarters will be reintroduced to the public with new programming and an overnight stay from Joseph McGill, founder of The Slave Dwelling Project, on April 23. It will mostly be open to the public in the 12 months it is being restored. While structurally sound, Rowena Dasch, NCHM’s executive director, and Tara Dudley, historic preservation consultant and UT...
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Two Peacocks Have Worn Out Their Welcome In A Texas Neighborhood

A couple of peacocks have invaded a quiet Texas neighborhood, and have become a nuisance to the residents there. These birds have been driving the local residents in Pearland crazy. Over the past couple of months, both peacocks have been making themselves at home on people’s front and back lawns. In fact, they’ve even been seen hanging out on people’s roofs.
PEARLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy