Polk Against Drugs seeking community’s continued help and support in battle against substance abuse

Upcoming event set to help with pill disposal safely on April 30

The work continues for Vann Blankenship, who is heading up efforts for Polk Against Drugs locally to find ways to combat youth getting involved in alcohol and vaping, but also on the widespread drug problem in Polk County as a whole.

The former is a condition of a Center for Disease Control and Prevention program was put into place to study and find ways to reduce teen alcohol and vaping use locally, but also the overall goal as a latter, long-term project.

During an April gathering of the Polk County Rotary Club, Blankenship talked about the program underway via help from the Georgia Prevention Project to tackle a lot of goals quickly and bringing community leaders and members together in a meeting tonight for the latest meeting of the Polk Against Drugs partnership.

It’s part of an ongoing project years in the making – with some false starts in the process – that now has Blankenship at the helm, funding to undertake initiatives and a group of volunteers dedicated toward making a difference from various walks of life in the community.

Those efforts continued this past Tuesday evening, April 19, as Polk Against Drugs members gathered for their latest meeting, breaking off into committees to focus on various aspects of tackling the drug problem on the local level.

Blankenship said to Rotarians during their meeting last week that the next step in the process is to take on some of the grant requirements of the new Georgia Prevention Project support from the CDC: alcohol and vaping use among teens needs to come down.

Polk County ranks high among the counties in Georgia for the percentage of teens who have admitted to alcohol and vaping use in the past on surveys, and the goal is to get those percentages down considerably via education of teens, but also ensuring that local business owners aren’t inadvertently serving underage customers as well.

The other part of the work that Blankenship is also undertaking in recent days is getting narcotic pills out of circulation with an upcoming pill disposal event. During the Rotary meeting, Blankenship handed out samples of a mixture that when poured into half a pill bottle of any medication and water is added, becomes a slurry that breaks down the medication into a polymer and makes it safe to dispose of in the trash.









Medication of any kind should if at all possible never be flushed down a drain, since the compounds within the medication can filter into the sewer or septic systems and cause real damage to bacteria used to break down sewage.

Additionally, pills shouldn’t go in landfills, because of the same chemical compounds within them over time becoming hazardous and seeping into the water table as heavier elements if not properly contained.

To avoid both outcomes and help the public, Polk Against Drugs is taking part in the upcoming DEA National Prescription Take Back Day on April 30, set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at One Door Polk on North Main Street in Cedartown.

Prescription and non-prescription medication will be taken, along with any lotions, ointments, vape cartridges and devices that need to be properly disposed of to avoid them going into landfills. The batteries in vapes also have heavy elements that can contaminate water sources around a landfill if not handled correctly.

Blankenship added his thanks to the City of Cedartown and specifically City Manager Edward Guzman for their partnership in helping make the event happen at One Door Polk next Saturday.

Those interested in taking part in the efforts of Polk Against Drugs can reach out to Blankenship at vblankenship@georgiapreventionproject.org , or can visit www.polkagainstdrugs.org .







