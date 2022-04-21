ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration will EXTEND vaccine requirement for visitors entering via land or sea from Mexico and Canada as DOJ mulls lawsuit to fight scrapping of flight mask mandate

By Adam Manno, Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Biden administration will continue to require non-US citizens who enter the country from Mexico and Canada using land or ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The rule will apply to any legal, non-citizen visitor coming in through the borders with Mexico and Canada. It will also apply to those coming in by sea through ferry terminals.

Travelers, including those entering the country for essential or non-essential reasons, will not need to get tested for COVID-19 to enter.

International travelers flying into the United States by air must also continue to show proof of vaccination and a recent negative COVID test result.

The 'temporary' extension is likely to anger those who regularly travel between the US and Canada for work and who view any continuation of rules as an unnecessary inconvenience.

'Freedom convoy' protesters left the Canadian capital of Ottawa at a standstill in February and March as they took to the streets in protest of vaccine mandates.

Another group of truckers drove from California to Washington, D.C. for a similar but smaller protest in the US last month.

Unlike U.S. citizens, foreigners who fly into the country are still required to have a full course of vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires all travelers coming into the U.S. from abroad to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has said it will consider an appeal the recent court ruling that put an end to the air travel mask mandate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vS836_0fFrW2WZ00
The Biden administration will continue to require a full course of vaccination for non-US citizens traveling into the country by ferry or land for any reason. Above, cargo trucks waiting at the U.S.-Mexico border at the Jeronimo-Santa Teresa crossing point
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4feFoW_0fFrW2WZ00
'Freedom convoy' protesters left the Canadian capital of Ottawa at a standstill in February and March as they took to the streets in protest of vaccine mandates. Above, a truck at Canada's Coutt's border crossing during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2Ym5_0fFrW2WZ00
Biden's Justice Department, lead by Attorney General Merrick Garland (above) announced that, pending CDC review, it will appeal Monday's court ruling to ditch the president's requirement for masking to continue on airplanes

RULES FOR NON-U.S. TRAVELERS ENTERING THE COUNTRY

Non-U.S. travelers entering the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must continue to:

COVID-19 testing is not required to enter the United States via a land port of entry or ferry terminal.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the full vaccination requirement for land and ferry travelers on Thursday.

The department says vaccines remain the 'most effective public health measure to protect people from severe illness or death.'

'The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to protecting public health while facilitating lawful trade and travel, which is essential to our economic security,' said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas in a statement on Thursday.

'That is why, after consulting with CDC and other federal agencies, DHS will continue to require non-US individuals entering the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide related proof of vaccination upon request.'

DHS said it will continue to closely monitor the effects of extending the requirement and that the agency may choose to amend or rescind the order if necessary.

'In determining whether and when to rescind this order, DHS anticipates that it will take account of whether the vaccination requirement for non-U.S. air travelers remains in place,' DHS said in a statement.

It's the Biden administration's latest attempt to keep COVID-19 restrictions in place after US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled that the in-flight mask mandate is unlawful because it exceeded the authority of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Asgl_0fFrW2WZ00
People are pictured on an American Airlines flight from LAX to Denver on April 19 shortly after the mask mandate was lifted. The White House vows to reinstate the mandate

The Department of Justice, however, said that it will be appealing only if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concludes that it is necessary for the order to remain in place for the sake of public health.

The White House was quick to say that the masks should still be worn.

'We're continuing to recommend people wear masks,' said Press Secretary Jen Psaki soon after the ruling came out.

Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Spirit and JetBlue all now say masks are optional on their services, with Delta and United adding that passengers who had been banned for previously refusing to wear masks will be allowed back on a case-by-case scenario.

On Tuesday, Psaki said it was up to the Department of Justice to decide whether to appeal the ruling.

'I'm not gonna get ahead of the Department of Justice,' she told reporters aboard Air Force One. 'We'll let them make any decisions or announcements.'

The mandate had been due to expire on Monday before the CDC said was extending the rule until May 3 to allow for the study of the BA.2 omicron variant which is causing the majority of cases across the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgkuZ_0fFrW2WZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y09BH_0fFrW2WZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2YaF_0fFrW2WZ00

The lifting of the mask mandates on planes come as COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the U.S.

The nation recorded 68,781 new cases in the past day, with 877 new deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 66 percent of those eligible for the vaccine are full protected against COVID-19, and more than 82 percent have gotten at least one jab.

Comments / 8

scord
2d ago

He didn’t care about that when covid was at its peak letting 2 million illegals into our country untested not quarantined and shipped them all over the US to spread it

Reply(4)
4
Michelle Stratil
2d ago

“Legally” is the operative word. Come in illegally and we will not only NOT test you, but we ship you anywhere in the country you wish to go, give you housing and money to boot! How about taking care of our own first???? This administration has made us the laughingstock of the world. We have sunk to the lowest of lows. It’s embarrassing to be an American these days.

Reply
3
William Wallace
2d ago

Only legally crossing. Come illegally and we give you a phone, transportation, housing, cloths, medical and food. Makes sense?

Reply
2
