Wide load! Foolish motorcyclist rides along Turkish highway with a huge MATTRESS perched between him and his helmetless pillion passenger

This is the bizarre moment a Turkish motorcyclist sped along a busy motorway with a large mattress balanced between him and his pillion passenger - who was not wearing a helmet.

The footage was filmed by another motorist on the D-100 highway between Kartal and Kadikoy in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 19.

It shows the unidentified motorcyclist transporting the double mattress between him and the passenger riding pillion.

The passenger holds the unwieldy cargo in place in front of him as the biker steers the motorcycle through the traffic.

According to local reports, the pillion passenger was not wearing a helmet.

The incident, which potentially endangered the lives of the two bikers and other road users, was filmed by another stunned road user.

After the footage was widely shared online, many social media users called the incident reckless and urged the local authorities to intervene and punish the biker.

One commented: 'What a stupid thing to do! Why would you put everyone's life in danger? Just pay some professionals to move it for you.'

And another said: 'Be a penny pincher like him and you are bound to die sooner than expected.'

It is unclear if the local authorities are investigating the incident.