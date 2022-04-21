ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi hosts largest individual donor fundraiser in DCCC history

By Max Greenwood
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) raked in more than $4.4 million for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and other groups at a fundraiser this week.

The Tuesday night event in San Francisco was the largest individual donor event ever for the DCCC. The $4.4 million haul was first reported by Punchbowl News and confirmed to The Hill by a person familiar with the effort.

The fundraiser was organized through the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee benefiting the DCCC, Pelosi’s own campaign committee and her political action committee, PAC to the Future.

Pelosi is her party’s most prolific fundraiser in Congress, raising some $45.7 million for Democrats in the first three months of 2022. Punchbowl News reported earlier this month that she has raised an eye-popping $1.6 billion since she joined leadership as House minority whip 20 years ago.

The DCCC is coming off of a record-shattering first fundraising quarter of the year. It raked in $52.4 million between January and the end of March, beating out its GOP counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee, by roughly $11.5 million.

But despite the pace of fundraising, Democrats are still facing a difficult year.

Republicans need to net only five seats in the House to recapture their majority. At the same time, President Biden’s sagging approval ratings and the fact that the party in power tends to lose ground in Congress in midterm elections have contributed to an already-bleak outlook for House Democrats.

