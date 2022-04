Forest City Community Park, in Wantagh, was sullied on April 14 by red and black graffiti in the form of swastikas and pentagrams. Scheduling a prompt press conference, Town of Hempstead officials and council members addressed the public at 11:45 a.m. to condemn the hate symbols that were spray-painted on the trees in the town park on the eve of Passover. A number of swastikas were painted on the bark of multiple trees. One of the drawings included a pentagram, which Town Supervisor Don Clavin described as a “Satanic symbol.”

WANTAGH, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO