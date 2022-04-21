Tennessee bill would require drunk drivers to pay child support if parent dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) — Tennessee Senators unanimously passed a bill Wednesday which would require convicted drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent in a crash.
House Bill 1834 included the names of Chattanooga police officer Nicholas Galinger’s children, after he was killed by a drunk driver in February 2019.
The law , if passed, would require that anyone convicted of vehicular homicide because of intoxication and the victim was a parent of a minor, the court must order the defendant to pay child maintenance until the child reaches 18-years-old and graduates high school
