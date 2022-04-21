Self-storage facility planned for Rockville Centre

NEW YORK -- New rights took effect Friday for food-app delivery workers in New York City. The people who bring us restaurant meals and other items fought for better working conditions. As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, Hell's Kitchen's popular Empanada Mama opened Friday as it usually does, greeting hungry customers with music and the smell of their city-famous empanadas. But just outside the restaurant, he caught up with Andrew Rivera, a delivery app worker picking up his first order of the day."This will be something that will impact my life," Rivera said.He said the changes will make his job much easier and,...

