Rockville Centre, NY

Self-storage facility planned for Rockville Centre

Herald Community Newspapers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA developer recently purchased an industrial property in Rockville Centre for $5.5 million and is planning to build a self-storage facility there. WMG Rockville Owner LLC, which is an...

www.liherald.com

Herald Community Newspapers

