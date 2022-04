(NETCONG, NJ) -- The Growing Stage, The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong presents the main stage production of Go Dog. Go! The show runs May 6-22 with performances Saturdays at 4:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. The will be a special Opening Night Performance, May 6 at 7:30pm. Based on the book by P.D. Eastman, Go Dog. Go! is adapted for the stage by Steven Dietz and Allison Gregory with music by Michael Koerner. This production is directed by Lori B. Lawrence, TGS’s Director of Educational Programming with Musical Direction by Laura Petrie and Choreography by Jillian Petrie.

NETCONG, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO