BOSTON (CBS) – A car police followed on the Massachusetts Turnpike from Boston to Framingham ended up with tires blown on spike strips police had laid out just before 7 o’clock Thursday morning. Hours later, the driver apologized outside court. “I know I backed up traffic and caused a scare. I live out in Berkshire County, so I apologize,” said Joseph Lyman. His LinkedIn account says he’s an insurance agent from the Western Massachusetts town of Monterey. It’s the third Massachusetts State Police pursuit in a little more than a week. In this case, police ran Lyman’s license plate when he allegedly...

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO