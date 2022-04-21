Juvenile left with life-threatening injuries after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot and seriously injured Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting took place near the 1000 block of Madison Street around 8:30 a.m.

The victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a life-threatening gunshot wound.

A worker at the Save & Save Supermarket near the shooting scene said she heard multiple gunshots, but was in the back cooking and didn't see anything.

Additionally, a spokesperson with Portsmouth Public Schools said that a bus driver reported hearing gunshots in the area while taking students to Simonsdale Elementary School. There was not a shooting on the bus and the gunshots were not directed at the bus.

There is currently no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

