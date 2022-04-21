ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families Will Soon Need Another Visual Icon Telling Them ‘How to Get, How to Get to Sesame Place’

The Langhorne water tower decorated with Sesame Place characters will soon be gone.Image via mousleyka at Creative Commons.

The Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority (BCWSA) tower in Middletown Township is coming down. Its loss won’t mean much to customers, as it has been empty for years. But its absence may disappoint area children, reports Peg Quann in the Bucks County Courier Times.

The 145-foot tank was once a dull gray. But in 1993, an enterprising Sesame Place marketer thought of covering it with brightly painted versions of Sesame Street’s iconic characters, branding it for the nearby Children’s Television Workshop–themed destination. From then forward, the tower was a beacon to families commuting for a day of rides, parades, character encounters, and food.

The BCWSA acquired the Muppety monolith in 2003, in its purchase of the Middletown Township water system.

The two-million-gallon capacity water tower was later decommissioned. Its customers, the BCWSA found, were better served by tanks near Route 1, whose higher elevation provided better water pressure.

The BCWSA asked Sesame Place administrators if they would be interested in owning the tower; company officials declined without comment.

No timeline has been given on its eventual removal.

More on the loss of a cheery visual in the Bucks County skyline is at the Bucks County Courier Times.

Travel Maven

10 cool places in PA you must see before you die

Pennsylvania is a state known for its rich history, industrial and agricultural outputs, and natural beauty. Tourists and residents alike will find an abundance of attractions here in PA. From beautiful waterfalls to strange and surreal abandoned places, there is so much to discover in this state that transcends way beyond the typical tourist hotspots like Hershey Park and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.
New Jersey 101.5

Beloved NJ zoo closes after 73 years: Animals need new homes

While many New Jerseyans have been able to recover from Hurricane Ida last September, there are still several companies that have been unable to. After almost 73 years of business, The Johnson Park Zoo is coming to a close. The 478-acre zoo is home to more than 100 animals, all of which will be displaced if they are unable to find homes.
Travel Maven

10 of the Most Incredible Views in New Jersey

It comes without surprise that the state of New Jersey has a ton of beautiful views to behold. From the coastline in the east to the state parks and forests to the west. The Garden State is full of hidden gems.
PIX11

Where can I buy marijuana in NJ when sales start Thursday?

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Customers in New Jersey interested in buying recreational marijuana will have their choice of just 13 dispensaries when legal sales begin on Thursday. Only New Jersey residents and visitors 21 or older will be eligible to purchase marijuana. Officials said the locations, which had been open to medical marijuana sales, had […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner looking for family of Reading man

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for help finding the family of a Reading man. Officials are looking for the next of kin of 56-year-old Roland Cormier. Cormier was pronounced dead on April 15 at Reading Hospital. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks...
