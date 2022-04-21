Families Will Soon Need Another Visual Icon Telling Them ‘How to Get, How to Get to Sesame Place’

The Langhorne water tower decorated with Sesame Place characters will soon be gone. Image via mousleyka at Creative Commons.

The Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority (BCWSA) tower in Middletown Township is coming down. Its loss won’t mean much to customers, as it has been empty for years. But its absence may disappoint area children, reports Peg Quann in the Bucks County Courier Times.

The 145-foot tank was once a dull gray. But in 1993, an enterprising Sesame Place marketer thought of covering it with brightly painted versions of Sesame Street’s iconic characters, branding it for the nearby Children’s Television Workshop–themed destination. From then forward, the tower was a beacon to families commuting for a day of rides, parades, character encounters, and food.

The BCWSA acquired the Muppety monolith in 2003, in its purchase of the Middletown Township water system.

The two-million-gallon capacity water tower was later decommissioned. Its customers, the BCWSA found, were better served by tanks near Route 1, whose higher elevation provided better water pressure.

The BCWSA asked Sesame Place administrators if they would be interested in owning the tower; company officials declined without comment.

No timeline has been given on its eventual removal.