The Ethereum network is known for its very high gas fees, however, Coinbase said it will not charge any fees for a limited amount of time. Months after it unveiled its plans to launch a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) place, American digital currency trading platform, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has released the Beta version of the marketplace for its select users. When it made the announcement back in October, it opened a waitlist for prospective users to register, recording more than 1.1 million sign-ups last year. The selected users for the Beta platform will be those on the waitlist, and the selection criteria will factor in the position of these waitlist applicants.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO