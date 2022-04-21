ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Events: Record Store Day is Saturday at local shops

By By Nicki Gorny / The Blade
 3 days ago

Record Store Day , the annual celebration of independently owned record stores, is set for Saturday. Look for deals and special releases at participating record stores, as well as other celebrations of the culture of these brick-and-mortar shops.

Local businesses set to participate include Culture Clash Records, 912 Monroe St., Toledo; No Noise Records, 4332 Monroe St., Toledo; Allied Record Exchange at 1710 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, and 3253 Navarre Ave., Oregon, and Finders Records, 128 N. Main St., Bowling Green.

Check individual websites for hours and details.

There's also the Glass City Record Show at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 4256 Secor Rd., Toledo, on Sunday. Expect to browse vinyl records, plus DVDs, CDs, cassettes, 8-tracks, posters, T-shirts and more between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Glass City Record Show is celebrating its 40th year. Admission is $1.

For more information, go to gcrsassets.wixsite.com/mysite .

■ The Northwest Ohio Comic Show is Saturday.

Vendors and local artists are set to bring “boxes and boxes” of comics to the American Legion Post 468 at 5580 Centennial Rd., Sylvania. Attendees can peruse between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

General admission is $3. Early admission, beginning at 9:30 a.m., is $10.

For more information, go to nwocomicshow.com .

■ The Toledo Zoo hosts a Party for the Planet on Saturday, in keeping with its mission to advocate for wildlife and conserve the natural world.

Partygoers are invited to drop off recyclable goods, including hard-to-recycle items, at the parking lot off the Anthony Wayne Trail between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those who continue their day into the zoo will learn about environmentally-friendly initiatives through conservation talks, animal demonstrations, and activities across the facility.

The Wild Toledo Native Plant Nursery will also be open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., offering more than 400 species of native plants to browse and purchase.

Zoo hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday; gates close at 4 p.m. There is no cost to drop off recycling. Zoo admission is $26 for adults, $23 for children and seniors ages 2 to11 and 60 and older; there is a $2 discount for Lucas County residents.

For more information, including a schedule of events inside the zoo, go to toledozoo.org/planet .

