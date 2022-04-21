ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victims of deadly Pa. pileup identified

By Emily Silvi
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released the identities of the six victims who died as a result of the pileup on I-81 in March.

Terri Stull, 56 and Douglas Teeter, 57, both of Lexington, Massachusetts. Rita Matos, 40 and Edward Ramos 43 both of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. William Douglas, 69 of Pine Grove, West Virginia. Domingo Diaz, 66 of Brooklyn, New York.

National ghost hunter impressed by amount of activity at local manor

The pileup happened on I-81 in March as a result of snow squalls that hindered drivers’ visibility. Crews worked for 36 hours to clear the highway of the debris that the crash left behind.

Pennsylvania State Police released the names of the six people who died in the wreck after positive identifications were made using their DNA.

On Tuesday, first responders were honored for their efforts during the emergency .

Nicole Rodriguez
3d ago

Prayers and condolences to whom lost their life in this horrific accident. my beautiful sister and friend Rita Matos became an Angel. 🙏🙏

MTV1969
3d ago

happens when people drive very Reckless and careless and in a hurry all the time terrible situation may all rest in peace

