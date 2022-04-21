ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Hot New Small Business Ideas To Start

Image via Unsplash.

Have you been looking to take more control over your financial success? Lots of people are feeling similarly right now, especially with how much upheaval there is in the traditional workplace. Here are some small business ideas to help you out.

Whether you are looking for a small side gig to provide some supplemental income or even something to become your new career, there are thriving options out there.

Courtesy of The Ways to Wealth, here are seven of the best small business ideas currently.

Web Design

Every company has a website these days, but not everyone is savvy about how to make one. If you have the knowledge, you can develop a nice business making professional-looking pages for others.

Etsy Shops

Have you always been good at making your own crafts? If friends and family have praised your creativity, maybe you could turn it into a shop on Etsy. People use the platform to sell handmade goods like clothing, jewelry, and artwork.

Airbnb

Earn a more passive income by renting out your space for guests to stay in while you are not there. If you keep a good house, you can increase your earnings with minimal extra effort.

Cleaning Services

People are busier than ever nowadays and eventually, certain responsibilities start falling by the wayside. If you are good at keeping everything neat and organized, you can earn a living taking care of the cleaning for others.

Meal Delivery

Services like UberEats have proven that there is a big market for people who want convenient meals. In fact, work related to this business model pulled in over $43 billion in 2020.

Personal Trainers

Some people have an easier time keeping up with a healthy routine than others. Many have struggled since the onset of Covid to be consistent with healthy habits. If fitness comes naturally to you, maybe that is something you can help others with.

Caring for Elders

This refers specifically to cases of elderly people who want to continue living in their homes. While they might not want to go to an assisted living home, they do still need help around the house.

Starting a small business can be a great way to claim your financial independence. If you have been frustrated waiting for more opportunities at work, maybe it is time to bet on your own success by putting one or more of these small business ideas into practice.

For a look at the full list of small businesses that are doing well right now, read the post from The Ways to Wealth here.

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

