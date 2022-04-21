Central Coast Olive Oil competition results announced

Olive oils across California judged, awarded

– The Central Coast Olive Oil Competition has released the results from the 2022 competition which featured premier oils produced across California. Rancho Azul y Oro Olive Farm (San Miguel) took home Best of Show Flavored. Cobram Estate (Woodland) Olivaia’s OLA (Lindsay) and Royal Oil (Menlo Park) took home the other three coveted Best of Show Robust, Delicate and Medium awards respectfully.

“It was a good year for California olive oils, especially the Central Coast,” says Chief Judge Paul Vossen. “It was nice to see so many different olive varietals being represented at the competition as blends and single cultivar oils.”

All entries were also judged on their labels as part of the Central Coast Packaging and Design Competition. The oils were awarded for the best single bottle label, best series of labels, best packaging of a single bottle, and best packaging of a series of bottles.

Check out the complete results at https://centralcoastwinecomp.com/olive-oil/ and support the participating businesses.

