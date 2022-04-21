ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Book by Swarthmore Author Tackles the Humorous Side of Real Estate

First-time author Brian Barrabee holds up his new book, 'Confessions of a Real Estate Man'.Image via Peg DeGrassa, Daily Times.

After 40 years in the commercial real estate business, Brian Dickens Barrabee has heard a few stories, some of them fairly bizarre, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.

Now the Swarthmore resident has decided to put 81 of those humorous, and sometimes inspirational, stories into a book, “Confessions of a Real Estate Man.”

The 277-page book released in March has enticing chapter titles, “The Hot Dog Graveyard,” “The Humming Flashlight,” “Memories of a Kleenex Cleanup,” “Orange is the New White,” and “There’s a Ninja in my Bathtub.”

“You can learn a lot about people in observing how and where they live,” Barrabee said. “Hopefully, the readers will see that we’re all very flawed and it’s important to see the humor in our human folly.”

Originally from New Jersey, Barrabee moved to Newtown Square where he lived for 40 years before moving to Swarthmore in 2011.

He worked at Robinson and Co. brokerage firm in Philadelphia before going into real estate full time, owning and managing 50 properties at the peak of his career.

Barrabee has two more books out this spring, “Confessions of an American Male,” and “Confessions of a Working Man.”

Read more at the Daily Times about author Brian Barrabee.

Comments / 0

