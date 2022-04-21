DELCO Careers–Dunwoody Village

Image via Dunwoody Village.

Dunwoody Village is a five-star ranked not-for-profit continuing care retirement community in Newtown Square located in a picturesque wooded setting, combining comfort with award-winning high-quality healthcare and rehabilitation.

Dunwoody Village is always looking for people who want a “decidedly different career,” who share a commitment to excellence and who want to join their team. Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply online.

Dunwoody Village is an equal opportunity employer and appreciates the benefits of a diverse workforce.

The following positions are available:

Registered Nurse

This full-time position comes with a $10,000 sign-on bonus.

All Full-Time positions are eligible for medical, dental, vision, and prescription insurance as well as generous paid time off and an employer-sponsored retirement plan.

Long-Term Care experience is preferred but not required. Dunwoody Village is willing to train caring individuals who demonstrate a keen desire to work with older adults.

All applicants interested in full-time must be available to work within a weekend and holiday rotation.

Primary nursing duties include:

Provide exceptional resident care according to a Plan of Care

Provide a safe environment for our residents

Comply with all documentation and record-keeping requirements (utilizing Point Click Care)

Possess excellent written and verbal communication, documentation, and computer skills.

This position requires:

Current PA RN license 2 years minimum of experience as an RN COVID vaccine card and applicable booster

Job is contingent on a successful criminal background check and drug screening, as well as a negative COVID-19 test and COVID-19 vaccine card.

Find out more about this Registered Nurse position at Dunwoody Village.

Registered Nurse Supervisor

This part-time position comes with a $5,000 sign-on bonus paid within the first six months of employment.

Dunwoody Village is seeking to fill a Part-Time Registered Nurse Supervisor position, 7 am to 7 pm for every other weekend (4 hours of overtime each shift, OT paid after 8 hours).

The benefits programs include accrued vacation time, a 403b retirement savings plan with company match and discretionary contributions, discounted lunch/dinner plan, bi-annual resident appreciation bonuses, and much more.

Eligible candidates must meet the following requirements:

Minimum of 3 years of long-term care experience and excellent assessment skills

Minimum of 3 years of supervisory experience as a primary role

Must be a PA licensed RN with current CPR certification

Point Click Care experience

All employees are required to submit a negative COVID-19 test and COVID-19 vaccine card with a booster prior to their first day of work.

Find out more about the groundskeeper position.

Prep/Line Cook

Dunwoody Village is currently seeking a full-time prep/line cook, a position that comes with a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

This full-time position receives vacation time, sick time, holiday pay, floating holiday pay, personal day pay, a choice of three medical plans, dental insurance, prescription drug coverage, vision insurance, short term disability insurance, long term disability insurance, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, and a retirement plan with generous company match and discretionary contributions.

Dunwoody Village is currently renovating its dining rooms and food service venues as part of a $24 million capital project so it is an exciting time to be part of the foodservice team.

The completed project will include three brand-new dining venues and two state-of-the-art kitchens.

The ideal candidate will have:

At least 2 years of experience producing food in mass quantities.

Fine dining experience in a CCRC setting is strongly preferred.

The ideal candidate must be willing to work with all levels of staff and management and should have experience in both hot and cold food preparation.

Candidates must also be available to work during various shifts on weekends, holidays, and during special functions, as scheduled

Applicants without relevant experience will not be considered for this position.

All employees are required to begin the COVID-19 vaccine prior to their first day. Dunwoody Village serves seniors and it is essential to protect our residents and employees from COVID-19. This includes applicable boosters.

Find out more about the prep/line cook position.