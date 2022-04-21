ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Fire fighters responding to abandoned structure fire

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department says it is responding to an abandoned structure fire on 10th Street and Central Thursday morning.

According to officials flames and smoke are showing on a single story abandoned commercial structure. It is unknown at this time the cause of the fire.

Westbound Central is closed at 10th Street. KRQE News 13 has a crew on scene. Updates will be provided as more information is available.

KRQE News 13

Driver dies while passing another vehicle on Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control. The Chevy then struck the curb […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of inappropriate relationship with student out of custody

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former coach accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been released from federal custody. Johnathon Bindues has been released to a halfway house under house arrest. Bindues was the girl’s track and basketball coach at Los Lunas High School. Investigators say he was exchanging sexually explicit messages with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
