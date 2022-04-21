Fire fighters responding to abandoned structure fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department says it is responding to an abandoned structure fire on 10th Street and Central Thursday morning.

According to officials flames and smoke are showing on a single story abandoned commercial structure. It is unknown at this time the cause of the fire.

Westbound Central is closed at 10th Street. KRQE News 13 has a crew on scene. Updates will be provided as more information is available.

