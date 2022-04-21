See How Delaware County Taxpayers Fared in Receiving Refunds From the IRS

Imag via Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash.

Delaware County taxpayers received the second-highest federal income tax refunds in the state this tax season, according to smartasset.com.

Delco taxpayers received an average of $2,989. Only Montgomery County ranked higher, receiving an average tax return of $3,018.

Delaware County was the fourth highest in the state in the number of filers receiving a refund this tax season. There were 206,820 people who received a refund.

The Pennsylvania county that had the highest number of people receiving a tax refund was Philadelphia County, which had 576,230 refunders. That was followed by Montgomery County, at 293,150, and Bucks County, at 234,800.

Chester County had the highest average amount of taxes owed to the IRS by filers, at $8,498. That was followed by Montgomery County filers, which owed an average of $7,961; Greene County, which owed $7,642; Bucks County, which owed $7,085 and Delaware County, coming in fifth, owing an average of $6,964.

In the entire state, 4,862,350 people received a federal income tax refund averaging $2,717. Conversely, 1,114,960 people owed money to the IRS, with an average amount owed of $5,638.

SmartAsset analyzed data from the IRS to determine the number of tax refunds and taxes owned in each Pennsylvania county, then ranked them.