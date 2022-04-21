Harsco Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call On May 3, 2022 At 09:00 AM ET

PLAYA VISTA, California, Apr 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - American Premium Water Corporation HIPH (APW) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of 100% ownership of CloudXchange DataCentre Inc. (CloudX), an entity that engages in crypto-mining related business through its wholly owned subsidiary CloudXchange DataCentre Pte Ltd (CloudX SG), to diversify the Company's earnings. The purchase price of the transaction will be at a consideration of US$45.6 million, which reflects a projected price-to-earnings ratio of 30. To fund the acquisition, the Company will issue restricted common shares of equivalent value to Mr Chan Heng Fai, Ambrose (Seller), the sole shareholder of CloudX.
