Public Health

Woman Catches Covid Twice Within 20 Days, Marking a New Record

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA health-care worker has reportedly tested positive for the omicron strain of the coronavirus just 20 days after having an infection caused by the delta variant, according to Spanish researchers. The case study of the 31-year-old woman, who was fully vaccinated and boosted, is due to be presented by...

