ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPD: Body found in shallow grave near Admiral Place

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FloDn_0fFrALr100

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 4/21/2022, 10:40 a.m.: Lt. Brandon Watkins has offered new details about the shallow grave.

The grave was found Wednesday. Investigators were searching the area after receiving a tip in an investigation. After finding the grave, forensic anthropologists were called to the scene to confirm that the remains were human.

Today, crews will be excavating the area to uncover more information.

It’s not clear if this body is connected to a recent missing woman case. The body is mostly underground, and there’s no idea about the level of decomposition.

The area is blocked off while crews work.

WATCH LIVE: TPD hosts press conference after a body was found.

Tulsa police confirm that a body has been found in a shallow grave near E. Admiral Place and N. 129th Avenue.

A press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday to release more information.

This is a developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

B P
3d ago

The elderly mom and son from Turley are still missing, Glenda & Dwayne. I pray for closure for their family.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shallow Grave#Admiral Place#Cox Media Group
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
KTUL

Aaliyah Lindsey, 13-year-old Oklahoma girl, missing for one year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released a reminder of Aaliyah Lindsey, a 13-year-old when she went missing a year ago today. Now 14, Lindsey went missing on April 14, 2021, when she left her residence in Schulter, Okla., and did not return home.
SCHULTER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
61K+
Followers
105K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy