Bradford County, PA

Explosion at plant sends multiple people to hospital

By Carl Aldinger, David Sorensen
 3 days ago

TOWANDA, PA ( WETM ) – This morning around 9 AM emergency responders were called to a plant in Bradford County for a report of an explosion.

Emergency responders were called to Global Tungsten & Powders for a report of a hydrogen explosion. Reports indicate that there were multiple patients injured. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. At least four victims were reportedly being taken to Towanda Memorial Hospital and one to Robert Packer. A GTP employee said the victims were taken to the hospital out of precaution and that there were no serious injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police said that as of 9:40 a.m., they were not involved in the incident.

According to GTP’s website they develop, manufacture, and market refractory metal powders such as tungsten, tungsten carbide, molybdenum, and cobalt. GTP is a leading Western supplier with production facilities in the United States, Finland, and the Czech Republic.

GTP released the following statement at 6:00 p.m. on April 21:

“Global Tungsten & Powders’ (GTP) is able to report that the employees and contractor involved in this morning’s incident in one of the facility’s production areas have been released from the hospital. GTP extends its sincere appreciation to the local emergency responders and hospital personnel who assisted the company during the incident and provided medical care to injured employees.”

This is a developing story and the details are subject to change as more information becomes available.

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

