Terrence Shannon on campus ... and is Michigan really pursuing Emoni Bates?

Terrence Shannon Jr. is on the Michigan campus this week as a potential transfer. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Michigan basketball is looking to add another guard or wing to the roster, and one big transfer is on campus now. Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. confirmed via his Instagram what had been rumored since last week — he’s in Ann Arbor for an official visit.

Shannon Jr. was a big part of the Red Raiders’ success the past three years. The 6-6, 215-pound Chicago native averaged 10.4 points per game, shooting 45.8 percent from the floor, 38.4 from long range and 78.4 percent from the line. He averaged 2.0 assists to 2.0 turnovers and had seven games this year of 16 or more points.

The lefty has great range on his jumper, attacks the rim, too, and can defend. He’s the wing athlete the Wolverines have been missing, and if he can get through admissions … well, it sounds like he’s favoring Michigan.

Getting through admissions has been an issue for several transfer athletes, however. As has been noted many times, it’s usually freshmen and grads who have the best chance. It’s not just about credits transferring, though that’s one issue. If there’s no equivalent class at Michigan to one taken elsewhere, it’s not going to transfer.

At the same time, admissions and folks at Michigan want students to take at least 50 percent of their classes at U-M to earn that degree. Otherwise, some could enter and need only 15 or 30 credits (for example) to walk out with the diploma.

Shannon, as noted, has played three years at Tech. So it appears either an exception will need to be made here — and it’s not usually in U-M’s nature — or he’ll have to take a lot more classes than he might have to elsewhere.

We’ll keep an eye on it, though. It’s clear head coach Juwan Howard and Co. believe it’s something worth pursuing. Kentucky and Illinois are also thought to be in the mix here.

Memphis frosh Emoni Bates, meanwhile, leaves after a year in which he didn’t meet the hype, averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists for the Tigers. We reported a few days ago that Howard had long conversations with some in his camp, and there’s history there. Howard knows Bates’ father well going back to his Michigan playing days.

Bates told On3.com that Arkansas Georgetown, Seton Hall, Kansas, DePaul, Louisville, Oregon, Michigan, Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Oklahoma State, Butler, and Washington State had made contact. He’ll also consider professional ball.

Folks in Bates’ camp have been excited about the possibility of Bates joining Michigan. They think it’s real. This one, however, seems like a longer shot.

Other transfer prospects are also on the radar. Michigan coaches first need to know, though, which of their players will return. That’s when they’ll know their needs. Hunter Dickinson, Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan have until April 24 to kick the tires on the NBA, and might.

We’ll continue to monitor these Michigan basketball recruiting developments in the hours to come.