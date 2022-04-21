ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Arch Manning: On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine says Texas takes lead

By Jeremy Crabtree about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5DMT_0fFr9w4I00
(Chad Simmons/On3)

The race to land Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning – the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023 – has taken another twist.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Texas Longhorns now lead in the battle to land Manning, the scion of one of America’s top sporting families and the star signal-caller out of New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman.

The Longhorns now have a 38.1% chance of landing Manning. Texas’ move to the top spot is a big development, but so is the shift in the second-place spot. Georgia is now second, according to the On3 RPM, with a 32.5% chance followed by Alabama at 27.2%.

The Crimson Tide had been in the No. 1 slot after he visited Tuscaloosa 19 days ago. Before the shift on Thursday, Alabama was listed by the On3 RPM with a 36.8% chance of landing Manning.

There’s also been another shift in the On3 RPM that’s linked with Manning’s recruitment. Alabama is now listed by the On3 RPM with an 81.3% chance of landing four-star quarterback Eli Holstein out of Zachary (La.) High.

Holstein’s recruitment – maybe more than any other quarterback in the class – is linked with Manning. Both have Alabama offers and could commit to the Crimson Tide. But neither has yet to pull the trigger.

Arch Manning focused on 3 schools

The eyes of the football world are on Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, and the grandson of Archie.

Manning has taken meaningful visits to Alabama, Georgia and Texas over the last six weeks and the battle is on between those three schools.

According to the latest intel from On3’s Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, the Longhorns, Crimson Tide and Bulldogs all feel good about where they stand with Arch Manning.

“Depending on who you talk to, you hear it is a different two schools at the top,” Simmons reported three days ago. “The school I have heard the most about consistently is Alabama with Bill O’Brien being the leader in Manning’s recruitment. Not far behind though is his connection with Steve Sarkisian of Texas and Buster Faulkner at Georgia.

“Schools like Florida, LSU and Ole Miss have tried to stay in this race. But it is a three-team race. The question now is, when will Manning make his decision?”

Simmons also reported all three schools in the mix seem to be cautiously optimistic about their chances to land Manning.

What is the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine?

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, expert predictions, social sentiment, visits, and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Currently, there is only one expert prediction in Arch Manning’s recruitment. Eric Nahlin of On3’s Inside Texas logged a prediction for the Longhorns with a 70% confidence level in early March.

Arch Manning currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $2.1 million. The On3 NIL Valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time. Manning ranks No. 1 in the High School Football NIL Rankings and fourth overall in the On3 NIL 100.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Spring Game Attendance Rankings

Some college football programs had pretty massive crowds on hand for their annual spring games this year. Spring football season is wrapping up, with programs across the country finishing practice and holding their annual spring games. A couple of major college football programs did the spring game bigger than the...
SPRING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cooper Manning
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Texas Longhorns#The Crimson Tide
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
AOL Corp

Parents of Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins not attending son's funeral

The parents of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins say they will not attend his funeral services on Friday. “We have never met or spoken to the wife, and we didn’t want our son’s funeral service to be the place we met her for the first time,” said Dwayne Sr. and Tamara Haskins in a statement to USA TODAY Sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
42K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy