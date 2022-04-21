ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

We Fixed The New BMW 7 Series

By Roger Biermann
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new BMW 7 Series was revealed this week and the internet has been divided in much the same way as the new 7's headlights have. There are those who have compared its divisive styling to that of the 'Dame Edna' designs of the Chris Bangle era, and to a degree,...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Chinese Luxury SUV Costs More Than A Bentley Bentayga

If you're in the market for a luxurious full-size SUV, consumers can select from several appealing options in the USA. The Cadillac Escalade ESV is proving to be the most popular with American customers, although this hasn't stopped rivals from introducing new rivals. In this week alone, BMW has revealed the updated X7, and Jeep has introduced a long-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Ready To Kill This Controversial Feature

BMW has just taken the wraps off its all-new 7 Series and i7 luxury sedans and one of the major talking points is the number of touchscreens and other displays littered throughout the cabin of each of these cars. As you'd expect, both cars come with the latest iDrive 8 infotainment technology, which has a new interface that still retains a rotary controller on the center console. But as these cars get bigger and more screens are added, is it really the right idea to rid the modern cabin of physical controls? The answer, as it turns out, is both yes and no.
CARS
motor1.com

Porsche 911 Sport Classic spied on the move around the Nurburgring

The new iteration of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic laps the Nürburgring in this spy video. The clip provides a great look at the upcoming model because the automaker doesn't appear to camouflage this car. In front, the 911 Sport Classic has a revised hood that has a recessed...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

One-Off Smart ForTwo Puts Porsche 911 Safaris To Shame

Safari builds are objectively cool. They're all about eschewing the stereotype that low-slung sports cars are road-hugging machines you can't even take to the grocery store, much less anywhere without pavement. Porsche 911 Safari cars are a great example. Why worry about scuffing up your air-cooled 911's nose when you can simply lift it and take it camping for a weekend?
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcello Gandini
Person
Chris Bangle
CarBuzz.com

Watch Land Rover's V8 Defender SVR Tackle The Nurburgring

Fast SUVs are all the rage now. Modern suspension and powertrain technology means some of them drive nearly as well as their smaller sports car siblings. Macan GTS, anyone? Plus, who doesn't love a big, fast car to eat up miles in? That's clearly the intent of the new Land Rover Defender SVX, the rumors about which began to circulate last summer. Recently, we spied the SVR/SVX (it's unclear which name will be used) testing at the Nurburgring.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Toyota GR Corolla First Look: The Most Powerful, Jaw-Dropping Corolla Ever

American performance fans heartbroken by the decision to keep the Toyota GR Yaris, a furious and tiny street-legal rally car, from our shores have been thrown a very juicy bone. The one-size-up, just-as-feral 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is coming later this year as the king of consolation prizes. That's right, the Corolla, which has for decades been an easy-to-recommend, easy-to-forget commuter—in a word, boring—has gone on a performance-addled bender here, egged on by Toyota's Gazoo Racing (GR) performance division.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CarBuzz.com

A Fully Loaded BMW i7 Will Cost You Mega Bucks

Last week, BMW teased the arrival of the all-new 7 Series and its all-electric i7 sibling before revealing both to us this week. The latter is the one that we're particularly interested in, as the Mercedes EQS Sedan already exists as a pretty impressive luxury electric sedan. Mercedes typically sets the benchmark in terms of luxury mobility, but BMW has arguably blown the EQS out of the water this time, debuting exciting tech like a massive 8K rear screen that turns the back seats into a small cinema. But as is customary, such features cost extra, so what does a fully loaded i7 cost?
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M#Bmw 7 Series#Design#Vehicles
CarBuzz.com

Watch The BMW XM Struggle Around The Nurburgring

Whenever a new BMW M car breaks cover, it's always a pretty big deal, especially when it's the first standalone M car in 40 years. The BMW XM is an electrified powerhouse that redefines what it means to be an M car, and despite its massive size and intimidating looks, BMW plans for this lumbering SUV to be light on its feet and reasonably fun to drive. In order to achieve that goal, BMW goes to one place, and one place only: the Nurburgring. Just last week, we caught the upcoming M3 Touring Wagon and the BMW M4 CSL setting some seriously quick lap times around the Green Hell, and now it's the turn of the XM. In the short YouTube clip posted by Automotive Mike, we get to see the XM taking to the Nürburgring wearing full camouflage armor.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Every Single Tesla On The Road Has Been Recalled

Tesla has historically had some problems with quality control. Recalls from the brand are very common and pop up with some regularity. To be fair, given Tesla's controversial positioning, they also get quite a lot of coverage when they do happen, perhaps more than other manufacturers. Suffice to say, subtlety is not the brand's strong suit.
CARS
MotorAuthority

1987 Ruf CTR Yellowbird: 100 Cars That Matter

Sometimes Cinderella gets the prince and nothing has to turn into a pumpkin. In 1987, a Porsche tuner called Ruf competed against the top supercars of the day and beat them all with a car that was officially called the CTR but became better known as the “Yellowbird.”. Ruf...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Ferrari 296 GTS

Eight months ago, Ferrari returned to V6 power with the reveal of the 296 GTB, a hybrid successor to the Dino of yesteryear. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine contributes to a combined power output of 818 horsepower and is a true marvel of engineering. On its own, it produces 653 hp for a record-breaking specific output that not even Bugatti can claim. Heck, even one of the finest track-biased supercars of its generation, the McLaren 765 LT Spider, can only produce 755 hp. Simply put, this 205-mph Italian supercar is very special, but what if you want your hair pulled back while your heart is racing? S&M is one option, and the recently revealed 296 GTS (the open-top version of the GTB) is another. Let's see what it's all about. The car, not the fetish.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

2023 BMW M2 Teased, Will Be Made In Mexico

BMW is putting the finishing touches on the all-new M2 and just yesterday we saw a prototype of the model lapping the Nurburgring and being chased by the upcoming M4 CSL. Today, the Bavarian automaker has an official announcement regarding the performance coupe and it comes accompanied by four teaser images. The most interesting part, however, is that the 2023 M2 will be produced in Mexico.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Two Brand New C4 Corvette ZR1s Look Like A $250,000 Bargain

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of America's most loved and collected sports cars. The modern C8 Corvette is approaching near supercar levels of performance and refinement, but older models have retained the raw charm that so many still seek. Possibly the most raw and fun to drive of them all are the ZR1 models. These two C4 examples are basically brand new, and represent a fantastic opportunity for any Corvette fan, or car collector in general. Both the 1990 and 1994 examples are listed on the California-based Fusion Motor Company's website, and both have a price tag of $124,950. With less than 35 miles on the odometer, they are in perfect condition.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

One-Of-A-Kind Porsche 911 Art Car Was Done Entirely By Hand

Let's be honest. Art cars are pretty rad. They take an existing design, be it something new or something timeless, and totally alter the way that design is perceived. BMW has a particular penchant for art cars. So does Porsche, who recently showcased another, done in collaboration with artist Hanna Schönwald.
VISUAL ART
CarBuzz.com

Mini Returning To Nurburgring 24 Hours With This JCW Racer

Mini might build cutesy city cars that mostly attract those of the fairer sex, but fans of the brand will talk your ear off about Mini's motorsport exploits. The brand has enjoyed massive success on and off the track with its lightweight cars, and although it hasn't made huge headlines of late, things seem like they're about to change. Mini will return to the famed 24-hour race at the Nurburgring for the first time in nearly a decade. This modified Mini John Cooper Works is entering under private team Bulldog Racing in the SP3T class, and has been specially built for this grueling track and endurance race.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's $383 Million Investment In America Means Big Business

Toyota will invest $383 million in four of its US-based manufacturing plants. This sizeable investment supports the production of four-cylinder engines used in both Toyota and Lexus models. Thanks to this investment, Toyota will be able to build more hybrid powertrains for its American audience. "Toyota customers want vehicles that...
ALABAMA STATE
CarBuzz.com

2024 Cadillac Escalade Sport Will Have High-Performance V

America's upper class can't get enough of the Cadillac Escalade. Despite a hefty price increase, the full-size SUV is a firm favorite and outsold all of its rivals, including the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Lincoln Navigator. Hoping to capitalize on this frenzy, the all-American luxury brand is set to introduce a high-performance variant known as the Escalade-V.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW M4 Competition Vs. Audi RS5 Coupe: German Drag Race

Everyone loves a good drag race, especially when it's between two of the most respected premium sports cars on the road today. We've covered a few BMW vs. Audi drag races in the past, but this one is a beautiful display of both brands' strong and weak points. In this short YouTube video posted by Daniel Abt, we get to see the mighty BMW M4 Competition xDrive take on one of the biggest non-sleeper sleepers on the road today: the Audi RS5 Coupe. The video covers everything from quarter-mile racing, to 800-meter sprints and even a rolling race. Are you a BMW bandit or an Audi aficionado? It's time to place your bets.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy