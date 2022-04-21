We Fixed The New BMW 7 Series

Whenever a new BMW M car breaks cover, it's always a pretty big deal, especially when it's the first standalone M car in 40 years. The BMW XM is an electrified powerhouse that redefines what it means to be an M car, and despite its massive size and intimidating looks, BMW plans for this lumbering SUV to be light on its feet and reasonably fun to drive. In order to achieve that goal, BMW goes to one place, and one place only: the Nurburgring. Just last week, we caught the upcoming M3 Touring Wagon and the BMW M4 CSL setting some seriously quick lap times around the Green Hell, and now it's the turn of the XM. In the short YouTube clip posted by Automotive Mike, we get to see the XM taking to the Nürburgring wearing full camouflage armor.

