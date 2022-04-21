Jay Wright Announces He’s Retiring as Head Coach From Villanova

Villanova coach Jay Wright waves to fans after winning the NCAA championship in 2016. Image via Steven M. Falk, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The greatest coach in Philadelphia college basketball history is retiring.

Jay Wright’s Wildcats team won two national championships in 2016 and 2018 and went to the Final Four four times, most recently this month.

Now the 60-year-old head coach, after weeks of weighing his decision, has announced he is retiring from coaching, writes Mike Sielski for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Wright held a team meeting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, to let his players know. At 9:17 p.m., he issued a statement on Twitter on behalf of himself and his wife, Patty.

“Over the past 21 seasons, I have had the opportunity to live out a professional dream as the head coach at Villanova. Patty and I have been blessed to work with incredible, gifted young men who allowed us to coach them and brought us unmatched joy. We cannot overstate our gratitude to the players, coaches, and administrators who have been with us on this path. It has been an honor and privilege to work at Villanova, especially under Father Peter and [athletic director] Mark Jackson.

Wright will take on a new role at Villanova as a special assistant to Villanova University President Father Peter Donahue.

Succeeding Wright as Wildcats coach will be Kyle Neptune, head coach at Fordham University and formerly a video coordinator and assistant coach under Wright.

Wright compiled a 520-197 record in 21 seasons at Villanova, winning eight Big East regular-season championships and five conference tournament titles.

Last September, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.