Ahead Of Its Upcoming Mini Album Debut, We Talked To Latinx Darkwave Duo Sucio About The Importance Of Being Yourself When Writing Music. Welcome to Como Somos, a new recurring Central Track series about Latinx music in North Texas. Como Somos, a phrase that translates to “as we are” in Spanish, focuses on the up-and-coming Latinx acts that are heavily inspired by the sounds and roots of their cultural backgrounds. Here, they share their stories of what it means to be a Latinx musician in DFW today, as well as Spanish tracks that helped shape their artistry, to better connect with their ever-growing community.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO