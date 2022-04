Michael Larreau, 25 of Arnold, will likely spend a year on probation following a plea deal during Custer County District Court on Thursday, April 21. Prior to being arraigned on the amended charge, Custer County Deputy Attorney Kayla Haberstick submitted a competency evaluation that was completed prior to Larreau’s first appearance. According to Haberstick, after being stabilized, the evaluation found Larreau has the mental capacity to stand trial and asked the court to follow the competency evaluation. District Judge Karin Noakes agreed to the evaluation and it was accepted and sealed by the court.

