Callaway County, MO

Two people arrested after 500 pounds of marijuana found at I-70 crash

By Hannah Norton, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Columbia Missourian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALLAWAY COUNTY — Two people were arrested Wednesday after troopers found 500 pounds of marijuana at a crash site on Interstate 70 near the Callaway/Montgomery County line. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, David Mora, 34, and Victor Gonzalez, 32, were taken into custody for first-degree drug trafficking....

