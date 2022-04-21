ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Disparities and intersectionality in social support networks: addressing social inequalities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

By Yusen Zhai
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 143 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought social injustice and inequalities to the forefront of global public health. Members of marginalised communities, such as racial/ethnic and sexual minorities, and persons with disabilities, have been shown to be more vulnerable...

www.nature.com

