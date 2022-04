DES MOINES, Iowa — Baking bread during the pandemic was a way to pass the time for many. But for a Des Moines woman, the hobby became a passion. For Chelsa Smith of Bread by Chelsa B, it started during a December 2019 visit to Idaho, where her mother was given a sourdough starter by a friend.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO