Cello Fury to rock Milton Theatre April 28

When I recently visited Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., I received a beautiful surprise. Jimmie Allen, a former student, was performing that night and I was able to finally hear him sing in concert. I didn’t realize how deeply his music and his message would affect me, his sixth-grade language arts teacher. Not only did he amaze me with his singing and his warmth, but his message to us was clearly stated: He was from Milton, Del., a small town that gave him the good things he needed to learn, grow and go on to do great things. He radiated love for our little town, his family and all who helped him along the way. He actually said how much he appreciated his teachers! While thousands of music fans cheered him on, my teacher heart swelled with pride.

MILTON, DE ・ 6 HOURS AGO