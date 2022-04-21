ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cello Fury to rock Milton Theatre April 28

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilton Theatre will host Cello Fury for a night of hypnotizing music...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Teacher proud of Jimmie Allen

When I recently visited Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., I received a beautiful surprise. Jimmie Allen, a former student, was performing that night and I was able to finally hear him sing in concert. I didn’t realize how deeply his music and his message would affect me, his sixth-grade language arts teacher. Not only did he amaze me with his singing and his warmth, but his message to us was clearly stated: He was from Milton, Del., a small town that gave him the good things he needed to learn, grow and go on to do great things. He radiated love for our little town, his family and all who helped him along the way. He actually said how much he appreciated his teachers! While thousands of music fans cheered him on, my teacher heart swelled with pride.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Michele B. Cooper, loved the outdoors

Michele B. Cooper, 48, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, April 22, 2022. She was born Dec. 13, 1973, in Wilmington, daughter of Benjamin and Sandy (Swain) Berk. Michele worked at Mountaire Farms as an administrative assistant for many years. She had many interests and hobbies. Michele...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Dinner with a View

Photographers should submit work to photos@capegazette.com for consideration in the Community Photography Showcase online feature. Please include your name, phone number and where the photo was made. Photos will be posted to www.capegazette.com/column/community-photo-showcase.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fury#Cello Fury#Miltontheatre Com
Cape Gazette

Horseshoe Crab & Shorebird Festival to return May 28

The Milton Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 Horseshoe Crab & Shorebird Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 28, in downtown Milton. The Horseshoe Crab & Shorebird Festival is a long-standing partnership among the Milton Chamber of Commerce, Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, and many other local nonprofit organizations.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

First of three public art projects installed in Lewes

Walkers, joggers and even those lost in George H.P. Smith Park will be greeted by Lewes’ latest public art project. Installed April 20, three pink aluminum sculptures that are part of artist Vivien Collens’ Squirt series stand tall along the walking path around Blockhouse Pond near the new Lewes Elementary School.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy