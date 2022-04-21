ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

City of Austin starting new initiatives to remove food access barriers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials are looking to make changes as new...

Best Places to Live in Austin, TX

When searching for the best places to live in Austin, Texas, many factors come into play, such as proximity to your workplace, affordable housing, and quality health care. The many startups in Austin bring innovation, leading to further development and expansion of the metropolis. Housing options continue to increase, with the population projected to reach 4 million people by 2040. Thinking of living in one of Austin’s many neighborhoods? Here are the best places to live in the city.
Preservation Austin spring tour is not about homes this time

Not only will the popular Preservation Austin spring tour take place in person on April 30, it will swerve from the custom of leading guests around domestic settings. Sure, everybody wants to see how their neighbors live — or lived — while picking up home design and décor tips along the way.
Rent increases in areas surrounding Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Sherl Powell, 68, had bags under her eyes from all the crying. She’s facing eviction for the third time. “I can’t even sleep at night because every time I hear something, I think they’re coming to, you know, get me out,” said Powell.
Which city has the healthiest housing market in Georgia?

The three healthiest housing markets in Georgia are in the Augusta region, according to a new study. The report, compiled by New York City-based financial technology company SmartAsset, analyzed criteria including how long residents stay in the same home, the percentage of homes with negative equity and decreasing in value, how long houses stay on the market, and how affordable homes are to people in that market.
Austin's last remaining slave quarters is authentically reopening to the public

Austin’s only remaining intact slave dwelling is finally getting the TLC it deserves as it begins a $500,000, 12-month restoration that will take it back to the antebellum period this month.Located at the Neill-Cochran House Museum, 2310 San Gabriel St., the Slave Quarters will be reintroduced to the public with new programming and an overnight stay from Joseph McGill, founder of The Slave Dwelling Project, on April 23. It will mostly be open to the public in the 12 months it is being restored. While structurally sound, Rowena Dasch, NCHM’s executive director, and Tara Dudley, historic preservation consultant and UT...
